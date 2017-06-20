Story highlights Sen. Ron Wyden had placed a hold on a Trump's Treasury nominee for the files

The Senate took a procedural step Tuesday by voting to advance the nomination

(CNN) Members of the Senate intelligence committee said Tuesday they were promised access to data from the Treasury Department's financial crimes unit, as they dig into potential ties between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian financiers.

"The stack of press reports gets higher every day regarding financial connections between Trump associates and Russia, and Trump's own business dealings with Russian interests," Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat on the committee told CNN. "This morning, Treasury briefed me on documents that are being transmitted to the Senate. I believe these documents will be sufficient to start following the money."

Wyden had placed a hold on Trump's nominee to oversee the Treasury Department's financial crimes unit, FinCEN, after seeking access to the data. He said Tuesday that he lifted that hold on Sigal Mandelker, the nominee.

The Senate took a procedural step Tuesday by voting to advance Mandelker's nomination.

Read More