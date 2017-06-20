Story highlights Republicans want to vote on the bill before the July 4 recess

They have been negotiating the bill in secret

The CBO has yet to review the final legislation

(CNN) Senate Republicans are pushing full steam ahead toward a vote by the end of next week on the health care bill that nobody has seen.

In a political exercise that is coming down to the wire, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that a "discussion draft" of the bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare -- which has so far been kept closely under wraps -- will be released this Thursday.

The aim is to send final legislation to the Congressional Budget Office this week so that the CBO can review the bill and issue a report early next week before a vote that would likely happen next Thursday, June 29.

The abbreviated schedule is a dramatic bet that Republicans can secure the 51 votes they need to pass a bill that could hurt them politically with no guarantee it will ever become law. A failure would also be another setback for President Donald Trump, who has had few legislative wins to show in his first five months in office.

The White House has been letting McConnell drive the process in the Senate, although Trump, just weeks after celebrating the House passage of its Obamacare repeal bill in an impromptu Rose Garden ceremony, recently lamented that that very bill was "mean," and that Senate Republicans should put forward a more "generous" proposal.

