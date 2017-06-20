Story highlights Republicans want to vote on the bill before the July 4 recess

They have been negotiating the bill in secret

The CBO has yet to review the final legislation

(CNN) Senate Republican leaders are pushing for a vote on a yet-to-be-unveiled health care bill next week before lawmakers leave town for the July 4 recess -- likely by Thursday, June 29.

In a political exercise that is coming down to the wire, Republican leaders hope to send final legislation to the Congressional Budget Office by Wednesday or Thursday -- with the aim of getting back a CBO score some time next week, according to senior GOP sources.

Republican senators say they expect to see the bill by the end of this week.

"The plan ... is to release the bill on Thursday and legislative text, and my sense is that that's the track we're on," said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee.

If all goes according to plan, the release of the CBO report would then allow for a Senate vote by next Thursday.

