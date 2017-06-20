Story highlights "I have not sat down and talked to him about that specifically," Spicer said

The US intelligence community concluded months ago that Russia was behind the hacking

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said he didn't know whether President Donald Trump believes Russia was behind interference in the 2016 election.

"I have not sat down and talked to him about that specifically," Spicer said, again repeating the same explanation when pressed.

The US intelligence community concluded months ago that Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic groups and other activity in the 2016 election designed to help elect Trump and hurt his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton's chances in the election. The intelligence community released its conclusions in a public report in January.

The final report followed the US intelligence community's initial statement in October 2016 that claimed senior Russian officials directed the hacking of Democratic Party organizations during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the intelligence community's conclusions, though he did concede in January that Russia was likely responsible.

