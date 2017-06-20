Story highlights "All of the signals are suggesting that he's already cooperating with the FBI," Whitehouse said

(CNN) Some Democratic lawmakers believe that former national security adviser Michael Flynn is cooperating with lawmakers looking to find out if he misled officials on his security clearance form.

"Clearly he's been looking for immunity for some time. He said he would come in and talk to us at the intel committee but only with immunity," Sen. Mark Warner told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday on "New Day." "I would have a lot of questions for General Flynn, not only his unreported trips and unreported finances he received from Turkey, from Russia. I'd like to know what kind of conversations he had with Russian officials while he was directly involved in the campaign."

Flynn was forced to step down as national security adviser just weeks after President Donald Trump took office after reports surfaced that Flynn misled the administration about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

House Democrats have demanded documents from Flynn about the information and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Monday that Flynn appears to have been responsive.

