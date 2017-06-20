FBI Director nominee removed reference to case involving Russian government from law firm bio

Story highlights Christopher Wray represented an American energy executive in 2006 who was being criminally investigated by the Russian government.

(CNN) Donald Trump's nominee to be the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, represented an American energy executive in 2006 who was being criminally investigated by the Russian government.

The detail, which was included on Wray's biography on the website of the law firm King and Spalding dating back to 2009, was removed in 2017, according to a KFile review of the Web Archive.

A copy of Wray's biography from the law firm King and Spalding archived in December 2016 noted that Wray had represented "an energy company president in a criminal investigation by Russian authorities." By June of this year, that information had been removed. The line appears to be the one of few bits of information ever removed from the page since 2009, with most of the changes since then consisting of minor word changes and additions.

The name of the client was not disclosed on Wray's biography. A spokesperson for King and Spalding declined to provide the name of client when asked, citing "the Rules of Professional Responsibility regarding client confidentiality." A DOJ spokesperson also would not provide further details.

King and Spalding said Wray made the change himself in January 2017 before he considered whether he might be nominated for any administration post.

