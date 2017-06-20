Speier: 'I absolutely do' think Trump made up the tapes

(CNN) Throngs of journalists and political pundits are hanging on Trump press secretary Sean Spicer's every word, hoping he'll confirm or deny the existence of tapes of conversations between President Donald Trump and fired FBI Director James Comey.

Rep. Jackie Speier, however, has already settled on her own conclusion.

"Do you think he made the whole thing up when he raised the whole idea of tapes?" Erin Burnett asked her on Tuesday evening.

"I absolutely do," was Speier's hesitation-free response.

The comments from the California Democrat come just days ahead of a deadline set by the House intelligence committee that pushes Trump to address the issue of tapes by week's end. Speier is a member of the committee.

