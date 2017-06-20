Breaking News

Ivanka Trump on Capitol Hill, teams up with Rubio on tax reform

By Ashley Killough and Grace Hauck, CNN

Updated 12:53 PM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

US President Donald Trump walks with his daughter Ivanka as they depart the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017 en route to Wisconsin. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN)Ivanka Trump met privately Tuesday morning with Sen. Marco Rubio and other lawmakers on the Capitol Hill to discuss "pro-family" tax reform.

Members of Congress have been invited to join the new duo over the coming weeks to talk about Trump's proposal for a federal paid family leave program, which would grant families six weeks paid leave. The proposal, however, has struggled to gain support from conservatives and liberals.
The President's daughter and senior adviser has been championing this cause since last year when she began making calls to members of Congress. Rubio, who may prove a key Republican voice in Trump's pro-family tax push, first took up the cause in 2015 during his presidential campaign when he vowed to expand access to paid family leave through tax incentives. Politico first reported details on Rubio's and Trump's tax reform plans.
He commended Trump on Twitter last week for her efforts on child care tax reform.
    Nebraska Rep. Deb Fischer, who introduced a bill this year to give tax credits to companies offering paid maternity and paternity leave, participated in Tuesday's meeting, along with Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Utah Sen. Mike Lee.