Democrats seek first big win of Trump era today in Georgia

Story highlights Georgia's sixth congressional district has historically leaned heavily Republican

Democrats will see if President Donald Trump's flagging approval affects other races

(CNN) Progressives poured $23 million into Jon Ossoff's campaign. House Democrats' campaign arm sent a team to Georgia to organize the sixth congressional district months ahead of the special election there.

Now, voters will decide whether all the effort was worthwhile.

Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are facing off Tuesday in what has become the most expensive House race in history, with the candidates, their parties and super PACs pouring more than $50 million combined into the effort to win a single House seat in the northern Atlanta suburbs.

More than 140,000 voters cast their ballots early -- an astounding number for a special election, and one that nearly matches presidential contests.

The race is being viewed nationally as a gauge of whether President Donald Trump's sagging approval ratings are a drag on Republicans that could threaten the party's control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections.

Read More