Story highlights A US fighter jet shot down a pro-regime drone Monday

In Syria, the United States is backing an anti-ISIS rebel alliance, the Syrian Democratic Forces

Washington (CNN) A Democratic congressman said Tuesday that recent military actions make it look like the United States is at war with Syria.

Rep. Eric Swalwell called on Congress to vote on military authorization for the US' clashes with forces supporting Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."

"It looks like we are at war in Syria," Swalwell said. "But this would be a war that would be without the authorization of Congress, and it's time that Congress votes on: What is the timeline? What is the troop commitment? And what is the terrain that is covered?"

A US fighter jet shot down an Iranian made pro-regime drone Monday, and the US Navy shot down a Syrian warplane on Sunday.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama's administrations have used a 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force against al Qaeda to legally justify a range of anti-terror military actions.

