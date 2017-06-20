Story highlights Voters in a suburban Atlanta congressional district are voting Tuesday

CNN spent time with voters on opposite sides, many with strong feelings about Trump

(CNN) As all eyes turn to the race in Georgia's 6th Congressional District, voters there will be happy when the run-off election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff is over.

"I think the people in this district and Atlanta as a whole, I think they are probably tired of hearing about it but they need to pay attention because it matters right now," Jade Morey, a Handel supporter, told CNN outside a campaign event in the final days before Tuesday's election.

An influx of money from both Democrats and Republicans has focused attention on the historically conservative district, and both sides expect it to be tight.

President Donald Trump's narrow victory there in November's presidential election gave Democrats an opening to flip the district to their side, but Republicans are putting up a fight.

With more than $50 million spent between the candidates, their parties and super PACs, it has become the most expensive House race ever.

