Story highlights The new initiative will focus on combating gun crime, drug trafficking and gang violence

AG Sessions said he wants to use "evidence-based strategies tailored to specific local concerns"

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department unveiled a new initiative to combat violent crime Tuesday, announcing a deal to provide more federal resources to 12 select cities across the nation.

Notably absent from the list, however, was Chicago -- a city besieged by gun violence and previously the subject of harsh tweets from the President -- nor does it include others with creeping murder rates, such as Baltimore.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the new program will specifically focus on reducing gun crime, drug trafficking and gang violence.

"Turning back the recent troubling increase of violent crime in our country is a top priority of the Department of Justice and the Trump administration, as we work to fulfill the President's promise to make America safe again," Sessions said.

The newly created National Public Safety Partnership program will assist prosecutors and local law enforcement, including by providing "diagnostics teams" to assess the factors driving crime at the local level.

