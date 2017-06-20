Story highlights Democrats are looking for ways to kill the GOP health care bill

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats are in the midst of trying a procedural Hail Mary to derail the Senate GOP's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

It's a long shot, but Democrats believe they've identified an error in the health care bill that would force Republicans to get 60 votes to pass their plan, rather than 51. With only 52 Republicans in the Senate, it could essentially kill the bill.

A warning: we're getting into some seriously wonky territory. But it's important, so stay with us.

Under reconciliation, the way Republicans can try to pass the bill with 51 votes, Republicans have to save $2 billion total. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said last month that Republicans did that in their House bill. But, there is more to the rules. The $2 billion can't come from just anywhere. They have to save $1 billion in each of the relevant committees. That means Republicans have to save $1 billion from programs under the jurisdiction of the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee and another $1 billion from the Finance Committee.

Democrats charge Republicans haven't hit the target the HELP committee and accuse them of using budgetary tricks. They want to force the health care bill back to HELP to find more in savings. That would mean a delay and ultimately a committee vote on the plan.

