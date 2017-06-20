Democrats warn House GOP not to stall Russia sanctions bill

Story highlights The Senate passed the Russia sanctions bill 98-2 last week

The House hasn't decided whether it will take up the Senate-passed version or make changes to it

Washington (CNN) The House has not decided yet what it plans to do with the Senate's Russia sanctions bill, and Democrats are warning that House Republicans may be trying to stall the bill on behalf of the White House.

The Senate passed the Russia sanctions bill 98-2 last week, but the House hasn't decided whether it will take up the Senate-passed version or make changes to it, a GOP aide told CNN. No action is expected on the bill until after the July 4 recess, according to the aide.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-TX, told reporters Tuesday that when the Senate sent the bill to the House, the parliamentarian determined that language added in the final version violated the "origination clause" of the Constitution. Under that clause, any legislation that deals with new revenue has to begin in the House. Any bill that comes over from Senate with this rules violation is labeled with what Congress calls a "blue slip" -- meaning that it cannot be picked up by the House.

The Texas Republican stressed that he supports sanctions against Russia, but procedurally his hands are tied.

"I think the policies look very strong and very positive, but we are going to follow the Constitution," he said.

Read More