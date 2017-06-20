Poll: Majority say civility in political debate worsening

Story highlights 68% of Americans believe tone and civility in politics is getting worse

Nearly three-quarter believe that the worsening tone is encouraging violence

Still, 55 % of Americans remain optimistic that people with different political views can come together

Washington (CNN) A majority of Americans say the tone and civility in political debate has been worsening in recent years, according to a new poll released Monday.

The CBS News poll , taken after last week's shooting at a GOP Congressional Baseball Game practice in Alexandria, found 68% of Americans believe tone and civility in politics are getting worse.

Additionally, nearly three-quarters believe that the worsening tone is encouraging violence -- like last week's shooting . That number is also fairly consistent across party lines, with 68% of Republicans and 85% of Democrats believing so.

Still, the majority of Republicans and Democrats -- 77% and 71%, respectively -- see the other side as "people who disagree" rather than "a threat to (their) way of life." A majority of Americans -- 55% -- remain optimistic that people with different political views can come together to work productively.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk with Dr. Ira Y. Rabin, left, after visiting MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La. was taken after being shot in Alexandria, Va., during a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Congress also received a majority positive response from Americans for how it handled the aftermath of the shooting -- with 53% of Americans approving. Slightly fewer, 46%, approved of President Donald Trump's response. About a third of Americans considered the recent shooting -- which injured five people and left Majority Whip Steve Scalise in serious condition -- a terrorist attack.

