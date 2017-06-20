Bill Clinton urges globalism in age of Trump

Story highlights Clinton cited climate change and worldwide poverty as reasons why countries need to work together

Clinton: "Diverse groups make better decisions than homogenous ones"

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton stressed the need for the US and non-government organizations to continue efforts of globalism and interconnectivity despite a push by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from foreign obligations.

"The reality is we are condemned to share a future, whether we like it or not -- we are stuck with one another, and so the job of every thinking person on the earth is to maximize the benefits and minimize the dangers," Clinton said at the InterAction Forum in Washington Tuesday morning.

Speaking to an audience of mostly international non-profit organizers and activists, Clinton cited the growing pace of climate change, mass migration due to wars -- including the Syrian refugee crisis -- and worldwide poverty for the reason why countries, including the US, need to continue to work together for mutual gain.

"We're going to have to do this together," he said.

Despite the major challenges facing the world, Clinton said there are also new opportunities for global partnerships: "Diverse groups make better decisions than homogenous ones."

