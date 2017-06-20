Ossoff's liberalism just wasn't right for Georgia district

Story highlights Alice Stewart: Handel's narrow GOP victory may be a subtle rebuke of Trump, but a win is a win

Stewart: Ossoff's defeat is a major blow to well-funded liberal momentum and activism

Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator and former communications director for Ted Cruz for President. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The Georgia special election was the Democrats' best chance so far this year to flip a House seat and score a victory for the anti-Trump resistance. Jon Ossoff's defeat is a major blow to well-funded liberal momentum and activism, to which GOP voters in the South responded, "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn."

Alice Stewart

While the narrow GOP victory in Georgia's 6th Congressional District -- a historically solid red district, and my home district -- can be viewed as a subtle rebuke of President Donald Trump, a win is a win. Karen Handel proved that hard work pays off and voters can't be bought.

More than $50 million was spent in the special election to replace Republican Tom Price, who resigned earlier this year to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the race had become a proxy for the national political climate and a test of GOP might in the early months of the Trump presidency. Voters were inundated with phone calls and television ads like never before.

JUST WATCHED CNN projects: Karen Handel wins Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN projects: Karen Handel wins 02:21

Growing up in suburban Atlanta as a sports/political-news junkie, I remember "Hammerin'" Hank Aaron hitting number 715 in 1974, Newt Gingrich being sworn in as Congressman in 1979, and CNN launching the first 24-hour news channel in 1980. All three events were historical home runs. But politically speaking, Gingrich blazed a GOP trail in the 6th district that will take a lot more than the Democrat resistance to extinguish.

At the presidential level, 6th district voters in Georgia have voted solidly Republican for years. George W. Bush won the district by more than 40 points, McCain by 25, Romney by 23. The drop came last year; President Trump barely won, beating Hillary Clinton by just one point.

Read More