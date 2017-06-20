Why David Brooks is wrong about Trump-Russia investigation

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: David Brooks is right in that news organizations shouldn't cover scandal at the expense of policy

But journalists have been doing the right thing giving sustained attention to the Russia controversy, writes Zelizer

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) In his ongoing quest to be the most reasonable person in Washington, New York Times columnist David Brooks offered an important warning to the media: Don't allow yourself to become totally consumed by the Russia investigation.

Recalling how the Whitewater controversy surrounding President Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton felt for a time in the 1990s as big as the moment in which we currently live, Brooks argues that there has been almost no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. Much of the investigation has grown out of the way Trump and his team have responded to the scandal and, he says, probably just reflects a President who has bad judgment. This might be a case, in his mind, of the news media fulfilling its constant need for breaking news and political drama.

Julian Zelizer

Brooks offers some useful warnings, the most important of which is that news organizations can't keep making the mistake of covering scandal at the expense of policy. There are many substantive policy issues on the table that have not received sufficient attention: the accelerated deportation of illegal immigrants, the deregulation of the energy sector through executive action, and the possible transformation of health care being considered by a group of senators in the secrecy of the night. All these stories and more deserve as much attention as Russia, even if they don't have the same appeal to viewers.

Brooks is also right to say that scandal has often been a destructive form of partisan politics since the 1970s. Very often the parties have used scandals, regardless of their significance, to tear down their opponents through character assassination rather than genuine debates over which party offers the best ideas. "The politics of scandal drives a wedge through society," he writes, "Political elites get swept up in the scandals. Most voters don't really care."

It's likely that nobody remembers this more clearly than President Clinton, who had to stand by as Republicans continually barraged him with charges , culminating in the House, under Speaker Newt Gingrich, voting to impeach him over perjury and obstruction of justice regarding an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.