Iran denies plotting 'terrorist act' on Saudi oilfield

Story highlights Three members of Iran's military forces captured, say Saudi authorities

Captives were about to embark on a 'terrorist act', according to Saudi statement

Iran denies Saudi claims

(CNN) Iran has denied claims that members of its elite Revolutionary Guard Corps were arrested for plotting a "terrorist act" on an oil platform off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi navy said it intercepted an Iranian boat packed with explosives as it approached the offshore oilfield last week, but that two other boats escaped, according to a statement from the kingdom's Culture and Information Ministry.

"We can confirm that Saudi naval forces have captured three members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard who were on board a small vessel armed with explosives which was heading for an oil platform in the Marjan field," the Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"It is clear this was intended to be a terrorist act in Saudi territorial waters designed to cause severe damage to people and property."

The accusations were refuted by Iran, who said the men captured by Saudi Arabia were "simply fishermen."