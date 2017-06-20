French and Kurdish journalists killed in Mosul blast

Story highlights Iraq is one of the deadliest countries for journalists

More than 26 journalists have been killed there since 2014, according to RSF

(CNN) Two journalists have died following a blast in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its national Stéphane Villeneuve was killed by a mine blast while on assignment for the France 2 television network.

"We offer our condolences to (Villeneuve's) family, whose pain we share," the ministry said in a statement. "His courage and professionalism made him a respected journalist and admired by all those with whom he worked."

Stephane Villeneueve was killed by a mine blast in Mosul.

Deadly arena

