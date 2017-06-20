Story highlights Russia threatened coalition planes after US downed a Syrian jet Sunday

Now Australia has ceased air operations in the country as a precaution

(CNN) Australia has suspended all air operations over Syria in the wake of US forces downing a Syrian jet and a warning from Russia that US-led coalition planes are now targets for its forces in parts of the country.

It's the latest twist in a conflict that one analyst has described as undergoing a "dramatic escalation" as an "uneasy battlefield coexistence" between forces with competing aims proves impossible to maintain.

In a statement, the Australian Department of Defence -- part of the international coalition fighting ISIS in the country -- said: "As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF) strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased.

Australian forces have suspended air strikes.

"ADF force protection is regularly reviewed in response to a range of potential threats. ADF personnel are closely monitoring the air situation in Syria and a decision on the resumption of ADF air operations in Syria will be made in due course. ADF operations in Iraq will continue as part of the coalition."

Russian threat

