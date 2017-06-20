Story highlights Lauren Seitz died in 2016 after contracting Naegleria fowleri

Health officials said water park had extreme levels of amoeba

Water park does not "publicly discuss matters related to pending litigation"

(CNN) Exactly one year after her death, Lauren Seitz's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over a deadly amoeba she picked up during a trip to a North Carolina water park.

The 18-year old died June 19, 2016, after she was exposed to Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that can cause a rare and deadly brain infection. The lawsuit alleges that the water park, US National Whitewater Center, and its builder, Recreation Engineering and Planning Inc., were grossly negligent and reckless and should be held accountable.

The US National Whitewater Center said it does not "publicly discuss matters related to pending litigation" and Recreation Engineering and Planning did not return calls or e-mails seeking comment.

Seitz, a recent high school graduate from Westerville, Ohio, was on a music tour with 40 other members of Church of the Messiah. The group stopped at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a cooldown.

According to its Facebook page, the center offers outdoor activities including whitewater rafting, biking and ziplines.