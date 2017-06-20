Breaking News

Indian ministry denies advising pregnant women to avoid sex

Leafy vegetables, along with dried beans and peas, are a good food source of folic acid. When pregnant, the National Library of Medicine recommends getting at least two of your daily servings of vegetables from green, leafy veggies.
Oranges, grapefruits, honeydew and other vitamin C-rich foods offer a boost to the immune system and may help the body absorb iron. However, try to avoid fruit juices that have a lot of added sugars or sweeteners.
Well-cooked seafood can be a good source of protein as well as omega-3 fatty acids. The Food and Drug Administration notes that protein in meat, poultry and seafood is an important nutrient in a mother-to-be's diet. However, the food must be properly cooked.
The calcium in dairy products, such as yogurt, is beneficial to both baby and mother. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advises women who have difficulty digesting dairy products to get calcium from other sources, such as broccoli.
Staying hydrated not only benefits moms-to-be, it also helps deliver nutrients to the baby. Women who are pregnant should drink about 10 cups daily, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
  • Government agency recommended that pregnant women avoid certain foods, including meat
  • Emphasis on yoga can be good for expectant mothers, expert says

(CNN)The Indian government has pushed back against what it calls "inaccurate" media reports that focused on its recent advice to expectant mothers, denying that it recommended pregnant women abstain from sex.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, or AYUSH, released a statement to clarify the controversial advice it issued to pregnant women last week.
A booklet titled "Mother and Child Care" was put together by India's Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, a body that falls under AYUSH. It offered a range of advice that included avoiding foods such as tea, coffee, oily foods and white flour, as well as avoiding non-vegetables -- meaning meat.
    The ministry confirmed that the latter recommendation was made because a vegetarian diet is central to yoga and naturopathy, and it reiterated the advice about avoiding other foods.
    Early local media reports claimed that the government had recommended that women avoid sex for the duration of their pregnancies.
    "This is far from the truth," the ministry said. "In fact, the words 'no sex' do not feature at all in the booklet.
    "The booklet contains general guidelines for pregnant women, which are based on the principles and concepts of Yoga & Naturopathy. ... It is now widely accepted across the world that practice of Yoga under expert supervision can be immensely beneficial to the expecting mother."
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his love of yoga, and in recent years, the government has pushed to raise the practice's prominence.
    "In India, there's always a tension between traditional and evidence-based approaches to medicine," said Dr. Anthony Costello, director of the World Health Organization's Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health.
    "The WHO strongly advise a healthy, balanced diet. That doesn't necessarily exclude meat," he said. "In India, many millions of women are malnourished and anemic; India really should focus more on the calorie consumption of these women."
    On the Indian government's yoga advice, however, Costello was more encouraging.
    "Growing numbers of studies show its benefits in many areas, particularly for lower back pain, which is quite common in pregnancy," he said. "I think, given that exercise is a good thing, recommending yoga is a good thing."