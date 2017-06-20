Story highlights Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

(CNN) Tiger Woods says he's receiving "professional help" to manage medication for back pain and a sleep disorder.

The golfer's admission comes three weeks after he was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The 14-time major champion was taken into custody by police on Memorial Day, with the golfer later citing an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

The 41-year-old Woods, who is recovering from a fourth back operation since April 2014, said in a statement Monday: "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and sleep disorder.

"I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on Tour."

