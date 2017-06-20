Breaking News

Jose Mourinho accused of $3.6 million tax fraud while at Real Madrid

Updated 9:18 AM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

The stage for Wednesday's Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United was the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
The Europa League trophy weighs 15kg. Unusually the trophy has no handles, prompting the UEFA website to quip: "The first challenge is how to hold it."
As with any major final, the hunt was on for tickets before the match.
Ahead of the match Ajax fans enjoyed the atmosphere in Stockholm city center.
A marksman patrols the perimeter of the stadium. Following Monday's terror attack in Manchester, European governing body UEFA said there was "no specific intelligence" to suggest the match was under threat.
United fans put up a flag in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
This was the fifth time the two clubs had met in European competitions, with each side having two wins in their previous encounters.
Each team was allocated 9,500 tickets for the match but reports suggested twice that number of fans were expected to travel to Sweden for the crucial match.
An Ajax supporter holds a lit flare prior to kick off.
The scheduled minute's silence before the final turned into a minute's applause.
Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive footballer, scored in the 18th minute to give the English side a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored United's second goal from close range early in the second half.
Marouane Fellaini won 15 aerial duels -- a Europa League record for one match.
Captain Wayne Rooney lifted the trophy as United's players celebrated the club's first Europa League title.
United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has now won three trophies in his first season at Old Trafford.
Story highlights

  • Mourinho managed Real from 2010 to 2013
  • Accused of defrauding Spain of $3.6 million
  • Man Utd boss has yet to comment

(CNN)Jose Mourinho -- one of the most successful managers of the last 20 years -- has been accused of defrauding Spanish tax authorities of $3.6 million during his time as Real Madrid boss.

Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against the current Manchester United manager -- dubbed the "Special One" when he first arrived in England to manage Chelsea in 2004 -- on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012.
"The Economic Crimes Section of the Madrid Prosecutor's Office has filed a complaint in the courts of Pozuelo de Alarcón against José Mourinho in which he is accused of committing two crimes against Public Treasury during the years 2011 and 2012 for a total amount of 3,304,670 euros.
    "From now on it will be the judge in charge of the case who will take the necessary steps to determine the possible responsibilities of Mr Mourinho."
    Mourinho's management team -- Gestifute -- and Real Madrid did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
    READ: Ronaldo accused of $16.4m tax evasion
    READ: Is Ronaldo ready to leave Real Madrid
    Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid's lion

      Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid's lion

    Last week, Cristiano Ronaldo was accused by prosecutors in Spain of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax between 2011 and 2014.
    In a statement, Ronaldo's management company Gestifute said there had been no attempt to evade taxes.
    The Real star has been summoned to testify on July 31.
    READ: Man Utd win Europa League
    Mourinho, who has won 25 trophies with clubs in Portugal, Italy, Spain and England, managed Real from 2010 and 2013, winning the Spanish league and the Super Cup in 2012 and the Copa del Rey in 2011.
    The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss joined Manchester United in 2016 and won three trophies in his first season.
    And by guiding United to Europa League success, the English Premier League side -- the world's most valuable football club -- qualified for next season's Champions League, Europe's premier cup competition.