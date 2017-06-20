Story highlights Mourinho managed Real from 2010 to 2013

Accused of defrauding Spain of $3.6 million

Man Utd boss has yet to comment

(CNN) Jose Mourinho -- one of the most successful managers of the last 20 years -- has been accused of defrauding Spanish tax authorities of $3.6 million during his time as Real Madrid boss.

Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against the current Manchester United manager -- dubbed the "Special One" when he first arrived in England to manage Chelsea in 2004 -- on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012.

"The Economic Crimes Section of the Madrid Prosecutor's Office has filed a complaint in the courts of Pozuelo de Alarcón against José Mourinho in which he is accused of committing two crimes against Public Treasury during the years 2011 and 2012 for a total amount of 3,304,670 euros.

"From now on it will be the judge in charge of the case who will take the necessary steps to determine the possible responsibilities of Mr Mourinho."

Mourinho's management team -- Gestifute -- and Real Madrid did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.