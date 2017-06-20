Survey shows youth vote surge in UK election

(CNN) More young people in Britain voted in this month's election than in any general election in the last three decades, according to figures published by Ipsos Mori Tuesday.

An estimated 64% of registered 18- to 24-year-olds turned out to vote, compared to 43% two years ago. And over 60% of them voted for the opposition Labour party.

Predictions of a big victory for Theresa May's Conservative Party before the election were based partly on assumptions that most young voters wouldn't turn out.

Instead, far more young people cast their vote than expected, with 62% of 18- to 24-year-olds voting Labour, versus 41% of overall voters.

By turning out in larger numbers than expected -- and mostly voting for Labour -- these young people contributed to an election result that shocked most pundits and pollsters. Instead of losing seats, Labour gained 30, while the Conservatives lost 13 and the parliamentary majority they had held since 2015.

