Emmanuel Macron's defense minister resigns over scandal

Paris (CNN) French Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard resigned from her role Tuesday after becoming embroiled in a fake jobs scandal.

Goulard, who previously worked in the European Parliament, stepped down after just 38 days on the job amid questions that her party, the Democratic Party (MoDem) -- which is allied with that of French President Emmanuel Macron's -- had misused European Parliament funds.

In a statement, Goulard insisted her resignation was voluntary, adding that she wanted to give Macron the opportunity to restore public confidence in the French institutions.

"The President has undertaken to restore confidence in public action, to reform France and to relaunch Europe, which must take precedence over any personal consideration," she said in a statement.

"This is why I asked the President, in agreement with the Prime Minister, not to be part of the government anymore."

