Hundreds gather at Finsbury Park vigil

Story highlights Hundreds turn out in show of solidarity

One man died and nine in hospital after attack

London (CNN) Hundreds of people came together Monday outside Finsbury Park Mosque in an act of defiance after a terrorist attack in north London.

On Monday night, hundreds of people offered prayers and messages at a vigil close to the scene where a van had plowed into a group of Muslim worshipers leaving Ramadan prayers.

One man died and nine people were hospitalized following the assault, just the latest in a series of terror attacks to hit Britain this year.

Women hand out flowers at a vigil outside Finsbury Park Mosque on Monday.

"These people, these extremists, their aim is to divide our communities, is to spread hatred, fear and division among our communities," Mohammed Kozbar, chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque, told the crowd.

"We all have harmony in this area, and these people try to divide us, but we tell them that we will not let you do that."

A woman reacts as she attends the vigil near Finsbury Park Mosque.

