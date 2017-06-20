Breaking News

Belgian police: Situation at train station under control

By Emanuella Grinberg and Nancy Coleman, CNN

Updated 3:57 PM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police tweet incident at Brussels train station
Police tweet incident at Brussels train station

    JUST WATCHED

    Police tweet incident at Brussels train station

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police tweet incident at Brussels train station 01:15

(CNN)Belgian Police said the situation is under control at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after reports of large explosions.

"Incident with an individual at the station @BruxellesCentral ... Situation under control but please follow the instructions #SNCB," police said on Twitter.
The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said emergency services are on site. A heavy police presence, including a bomb disposal unit, surrounded the station.
Remy Bonnaffe said he was inside the station when an explosion went off, followed by a fire.
    "The bang was very loud, it was like a very big firework that just went up in front of my nose," he said. "The fire was very small. It was a very small explosion but a very loud bang.
    Read More
    Developing story - more to come