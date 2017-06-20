Story highlights The "library" opened over the weekend near Trump Tower

(CNN) If you didn't get a chance this weekend to pop over to the pop-up "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" in New York City, Comedy Central has you covered.

The free exhibit, which was unveiled last Friday, is the brainchild of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

"We are living through a rare moment in history," Noah said in a welcome video posted online on Monday. "Possibly the last moment in history and thanks to Twitter, we have unprecedented access into an American President's complicated inner life, whether we want it or not."

The tour takes you through the entire library, which includes Trump's tweets framed on the wall, a Trump nickname generator and an replica of the Oval Office where those who visited in person were able to send a tweet from a golden toilet while wearing a robe and a Trump wig.

