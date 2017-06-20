Breaking News

Tour the 'Trump Presidential Twitter Library' without leaving your home

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:20 AM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

"The Daily Show"-produced "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" in New York City showcased President Trump's tweets through the years. The pop-up exhibit was only open for a few days.
"The Daily Show"-produced "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" in New York City showcased President Trump's tweets through the years. The pop-up exhibit was only open for a few days.
President Trump's tweets through the years were framed on the walls.
President Trump's tweets through the years were framed on the walls.
Guests were able to stop at a kiosk and receive a mean-spirited nickname from a nickname generator at the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" in New York City.
Guests were able to stop at a kiosk and receive a mean-spirited nickname from a nickname generator at the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" in New York City.
Trump-themed artwork adorned the walls at the pop-up library.
Trump-themed artwork adorned the walls at the pop-up library.
A golden toilet sat in an Oval Office replica where guests were able to sit and send tweets.
A golden toilet sat in an Oval Office replica where guests were able to sit and send tweets.
A tweet is displayed at the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library."
A tweet is displayed at the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library."
Activist Deeray McKesson and comedian Hasan Minaj attended the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" opening reception presented by Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" on June 15, 2017 in New York City.
Activist Deeray McKesson and comedian Hasan Minaj attended the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" opening reception presented by Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" on June 15, 2017 in New York City.
Story highlights

  • The "library" opened over the weekend near Trump Tower
  • It's now available as a virtual tour

(CNN)If you didn't get a chance this weekend to pop over to the pop-up "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" in New York City, Comedy Central has you covered.

The network created a 3D, interactive virtual tour you can take now that the exhibit has closed.
The free exhibit, which was unveiled last Friday, is the brainchild of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."
    "We are living through a rare moment in history," Noah said in a welcome video posted online on Monday. "Possibly the last moment in history and thanks to Twitter, we have unprecedented access into an American President's complicated inner life, whether we want it or not."
    The tour takes you through the entire library, which includes Trump's tweets framed on the wall, a Trump nickname generator and an replica of the Oval Office where those who visited in person were able to send a tweet from a golden toilet while wearing a robe and a Trump wig.
    The exhibit was located in Midtown Manhattan, right up the block from Trump Tower.
    "The Daily Show" announced in March that the "library" would be open for a few days in June.
    "Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has been honored with a meticulously curated memorial library commemorating the documents of historical value crafted during his time as leader of the free world," the show said in a press release.