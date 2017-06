'This Is Us' returns on....

Story highlights NBC announced its fall premiere lineup

The debuts extend into October

(CNN) This is not a drill: you have until September 26 to stock up on tissues.

That's the date "This Is Us" returns for its sophomore season on NBC.

The network announced its fall schedule on Monday, so "This is Us" fans can officially start their countdown clocks.

"This Is Us" will air at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesdays, proceeded by "The Voice" at 8 p.m. and followed by "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" at 10 p.m.

The reboot of "Will & Grace" will debut on September 28.

