'The Mist,' 'It' try to break Stephen King adaptation curse

(CNN) This is a big summer for Stephen King adaptations. "The Mist" becomes a Spike TV series June 22, "Dark Tower" hits theaters in August, and a new version of "It" will make clowns terrifying again (hopefully) in September.

As prolific as King has been, though, the duds associated with bringing his writing to the screen have considerably outweighed the highlights. And for every "The Stand," "The Dead Zone," "Christine" or "The Shawshank Redemption," there seem to be three like "Under the Dome," "The Langoliers," "The Graveyard Shift" and "Pet Sematary."

If there's a common theme among King projects, almost all of them start well. The TV series face a different and more formidable challenge than the miniseries (ABC produced a slew of those) and movies, which have the benefit of telling a clearly contained story, without being compelled to tease out a concept in the way that "Dome" awkwardly did.

The sad truth is that as scary and often thought-provoking as King's work is on the page, something frequently gets lost in translation. Even the mostly good 1990 "It" miniseries, which featured Tim Curry as Pennywise, fell apart in its final few acts -- a recurring issue that's been fairly common across movies and television.

"The Mist" -- previously a 2007 movie -- is one of those King projects that have generated more than one version, just as "The Shining" was turned into a Stanley Kubrick movie and later a miniseries. While watching the different takes and more expansive canvasses can be instructive, it hasn't solved the riddle of why King adaptations have so often been disappointing, which hasn't dissuaded producers from repeatedly trying.

Read More