Han Solo 'Star Wars' film loses its directors during production

(CNN) In a surprising development that sent a disturbance throughout the "Star Wars" galaxy Tuesday night, the franchise's upcoming Han Solo prequel film lost its directors.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are leaving next year's "Star Wars" spinoff film, Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday night.

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement.

Kennedy added that a new director would be announced soon, but did not go into further details about why the change was taking place or when the new director would be announced.

