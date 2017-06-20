Norman Lear recalls network clash over 'Maude' abortion episode

(CNN) "Persuasive" was a word that came up often on Monday night at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, where Norman Lear spoke at an event that honored his past and continued contributions to TV.

As the father of "Television That Says Something," Lear has waged some legendary creative battles. One of the most memorable resulted in a historic two-part television storyline that would arguably have a bumpy road to air even now.

The episode was called "Maude's Dilemma" and featured Bea Arthur's titular character getting an abortion.

"[The head of CBS standards and practices] called me when he got the [outline] and said, 'You're out of your mind. You're kidding,'" Lear remembered during the panel, which doubled as a celebration of "The Interviews: An Oral History of Television," a collection of archive interviews with TV legends.

The person on the other end of the phone was William Tankersley, the head of CBS standards at the time and a "great guy," by Lear's account.

