(CNN)It seems "Melodrama" isn't just the title of Lorde's new album.
The singer kicked up a bit of drama in a recent interview with "The Guardian."
Lorde was breaking down the challenges of being friends with someone like the super famous Taylor Swift when the New Zealand native reportedly made an unfortunate comparison.
"It's like having a friend with very specific allergies," Lorde said. "There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."
Those comments, apparently, were not appreciated by some.
"I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this," one person tweeted. "What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make."
Gomez, who is also part of Swift's crew, suffers from the autoimmune disease Lupus.
Lorde responded to backlash with an apology tweet.
She pointed out that she never directly mentioned Swift in the controversial quote before adding, "I f***ed up & that was really insensitive. I'm sorry."
A few Lorde followers offered support.
"Anyone who is familiar with Lorde would know she's queen of analogies," one fan tweeted. "People need to grow a thicker skin, seriously."