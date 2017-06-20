Story highlights Lorde made a comment during interview

She has since said she was insensitive

(CNN) It seems "Melodrama" isn't just the title of Lorde's new album.

The singer kicked up a bit of drama in a recent interview with "The Guardian."

Lorde was breaking down the challenges of being friends with someone like the super famous Taylor Swift when the New Zealand native reportedly made an unfortunate comparison.

"It's like having a friend with very specific allergies," Lorde said. "There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

Those comments, apparently, were not appreciated by some.

