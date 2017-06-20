Constance Zimmer loves when 'UnREAL' gets real

(CNN)There's not much in the world of "UnREAL" that fazes the unflappable power producer Quinn, played by Constance Zimmer.
But at least one woman joining the ranks of show-within-the-show "Everlasting" in the upcoming Season 3 of the Lifetime drama will certainly try her best.
The "Bachelor"-inspired series will in the next season welcome its first "suitress," a woman looking for love who turns out to be a tough-as-nails foe for Quinn and Rachel (Shiri Appleby).
"Master of Sex" alum Caitlin FitzGerald plays the character, who in many ways reflects the two dynamic females who keep the world of "Everlasting" turning -- but also challenges them unlike any other.
"She's almost too bright," Zimmer teased to CNN in a recent sit-down. "She's constantly keeping Quinn and Rachel on their toes, which gets them off-kilter in a way that is so surprising, especially playing a character like Quinn, who does not get knocked off her heels very often, and when she does, doesn't even like to show it."
There are times, of course, when even Quinn can't help but admit that there's a beating heart underneath her killer dresses.
In Season 2's "Espionage," Quinn and boyfriend John's (Ioan Gruffudd) plan-making for the future comes to a screeching halt when she learns from her doctor that she can't have children.
She later lashes out, telling John in a breakup speech that she won't "be anyone's disappointment."
Underneath the anger, she's devastated.
"That episode for so many reasons was definitely the most challenging, because of the reveal of so much underlying vulnerability that I wasn't aware of," Zimmer said.
Quinn's heartbreak over the news stems not from societal pressure to become a parent, but a desire for "choice," Zimmer said.
"It's not that women have to have kids; that's not what that storyline's about," she said, tearing up. "It still makes me super emotional, because I think that's true [about] anything...women in general are just [wanting to be] given a choice, period, for their lives."
She added: "[It] is what we are constantly striving for. 'Just give me the opportunity, just give me the chance to prove myself.'"
Zimmer's career has been filled with characters that prove themselves to be forces in their fields and forces in life. Whether it's her work on "Entourage," "House of Cards" or "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," she's drawn to and often sought for the role of an indomitable spirit.
Zimmer has no problem with that -- as long as the characters are "relatable."
"We need women on television and in roles that our daughters can look up to [and] even our sons," she said. "There's a lot of roles where women are constantly apologizing for themselves and their misgivings, and that's what we have to stop doing. We have to start embracing everything about us that makes us unique, because we are all so different. We all have stories to tell."