Constance Zimmer loves when 'UnREAL' gets real

(CNN) There's not much in the world of "UnREAL" that fazes the unflappable power producer Quinn, played by Constance Zimmer.

But at least one woman joining the ranks of show-within-the-show "Everlasting" in the upcoming Season 3 of the Lifetime drama will certainly try her best.

The "Bachelor"-inspired series will in the next season welcome its first "suitress," a woman looking for love who turns out to be a tough-as-nails foe for Quinn and Rachel (Shiri Appleby).

"Master of Sex" alum Caitlin FitzGerald plays the character, who in many ways reflects the two dynamic females who keep the world of "Everlasting" turning -- but also challenges them unlike any other.

"She's almost too bright," Zimmer teased to CNN in a recent sit-down. "She's constantly keeping Quinn and Rachel on their toes, which gets them off-kilter in a way that is so surprising, especially playing a character like Quinn, who does not get knocked off her heels very often, and when she does, doesn't even like to show it."

