Visit came days after the Grenfell Tower disaster in which at least 79 people are feared to have died

(CNN) Adele's love for her hometown runs deep: in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the singer visited some of the city's firefighters for a "cup of tea and a cuddle" to thank them for their work tackling the deadly blaze.

Fireman Rob Petty posted about the star's impromptu meeting with the team at Chelsea Fire Station on Monday on his Facebook page.

Petty said Adele , who posed for photos with firefighters at the station and in front of one of their fire trucks, "wonderfully grounded and caring."

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us," station manager Ben King said in a statement.

"We opened the door to her and she took her sunglasses off and said: 'Hi, I'm Adele,'" he recalled. "Everyone was so shocked."