How NASA's creative studio recreates the wonders of space on Earth

By Mallory Pickett, CNN

Updated 6:37 AM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

The Studio, a group of creatives at NASA&#39;s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, convert the wonders of space into art and design.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
"Metamorphosis" -- The Studio, a group of creatives at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, convert the wonders of space into art and design.
In 2014, the team installed a sculpture in Brooklyn that celebrates Rosetta, the first space probe to land on a comet.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
In 2014, the team installed a sculpture in Brooklyn that celebrates Rosetta, the first space probe to land on a comet.
Metamorphosis -- The steel comet, called &quot;Metamorphosis&quot;, glows to mimic the reflection of the sun&#39;s light. It sprays a tail of vapor behind it -- just real comets do when they are heated by the sun.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
The steel comet, called "Metamorphosis", glows to mimic the reflection of the sun's light. It sprays a tail of vapor behind it -- just real comets do when they are heated by the sun.
Orbit Pavilion -- In 2015, The Studio debuted the Orbit Pavilion at the World Science Festival.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
Orbit Pavilion -- In 2015, The Studio debuted the Orbit Pavilion at the World Science Festival.
Orbit Pavilion -- Inside the shell-shaped installation, visitors can hear the sounds of different NASA satellites above them, producing an effect similar to that of jets flying overhead.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
Inside the shell-shaped installation, visitors can hear the sounds of different NASA satellites above them, producing an effect similar to that of jets flying overhead.
Orbit Pavilion -- Designers Dan Goods and David Delgado came up with the idea for Orbit Pavilion while visiting NASA&#39;s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex, a California observatory that that communicates with distant spacecraft.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
Designers Dan Goods and David Delgado came up with the idea for Orbit Pavilion while visiting NASA's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex, a California observatory that that communicates with distant spacecraft.
The Pulse -- The lights of the &quot;The Pulse&quot; change when information is sent to and received by spacecraft in deep space.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
"The Pulse" -- The lights of the "The Pulse" change when information is sent to and received by spacecraft in deep space.
Hidden Light -- Inspired by NASA&#39;s Kepler mission, which was launched in 2009 to discover Earth-sized planets around other stars, &quot;Hidden Light&quot; lets viewers hunt for planets in a movie projected onto a wall.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
"Hidden Light" -- Inspired by NASA's Kepler mission, which was launched in 2009 to discover Earth-sized planets around other stars, "Hidden Light" lets viewers hunt for planets in a movie projected onto a wall.
Hidden Light -- The dim projections, representing planets, are obscured by the blinding light of the projected star. This is meant to show just how difficult it is to discover new planets.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
The dim projections, representing planets, are obscured by the blinding light of the projected star. This is meant to show just how difficult it is to discover new planets.
Visions of the Future -- In 2016, The Studio created a series of 14 space tourism posters, promoting far-flung destinations like TRAPPIST-1e, an exoplanet 40 light-years away from Earth. They were modeled on old posters for national parks.
Photos: How to experience space on Earth
"Visions of the Future" -- In 2016, The Studio created a series of 14 space tourism posters, promoting far-flung destinations like TRAPPIST-1e, an exoplanet 40 light-years away from Earth. They were modeled on old posters for national parks.
(CNN)NASA'S Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a cluster of concrete 1970s-style buildings nestled among the San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, is the birthplace of some of humanity's most astounding achievements.

The first US mission to the moon, the Mars rover, the first scientific satellites in orbit -- for decades JPL scientists have been looking outward, pushing the boundaries of human knowledge beyond our planet.
It's awe-inspiring, imagination-tickling work. But space scientists spend their days focused on the numbers, data and details.
So at JPL, a team of wonder-cultivators stands guard against the mundane. Embedded on campus, it is composed of artists and designers tucked among the laboratory's astrophysicists, aerospace engineers and geologists. They call themselves The Studio.
    The Studio functions as an in-house creative agency of sorts. Its clients are scientists, missions and JPL departments who approach the team with their creative needs.
    So far the Studio has created a human-scale comet in Brooklyn and an interactive installation that simulates exploring the surface of Jupiter. It has helped scientists to visualize countless missions and projects, from landing a spacecraft on a comet to designing a disaster-response robot.

    Inside The Studio

    The Studio installed Metamorphosis, a model comet, in Brooklyn in 2014 to celebrate the Rosetta mission&#39;s probe landing on a comet.
    The Studio installed Metamorphosis, a model comet, in Brooklyn in 2014 to celebrate the Rosetta mission's probe landing on a comet.
    The Studio began with Dan Goods. Upon graduating from the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, Goods knew he wanted to apply his design skills to science. He sent his resume out to different research labs in the area but nobody knew what to do with him.
    Finally, Anthony Freeman, who managed JPL's Mission and Systems Architecture section, told him, "I don't really understand what it is that you do, but I'll give you six months." That was almost 15 years ago.
    One of Goods' first projects was a brightly lit wall which reveals planets and other shapes when shadows are cast on it. The installation was designed to capture the challenge -- and reward -- of searching for new planets.
    After the success of his early projects, Goods was able to hire his "creative soul mate" David Delgado, a classmate from the ArtCenter College of Design. Then, seven years ago, he brought on product designer Jessie Kawata. The Studio at JPL was born.
    The actual studio from which the team works is an unassuming gray trailer. But open the door and it's obvious you're in a place where extraordinary things happen. Posters, whiteboards, photographs and sketches cover the walls. Tables are littered with old scientific glassware, a lumpy black model of some space rock, a copy of "The NASA Atlas of the Solar System" and various other curiosities.
    In addition to Goods, Delgado and Kawata, the team now includes graphic designer Lois Kim, artist Joby Harris, formerly of Disney's research and development arm, Walt Disney Imagineering, and illustrator Liz B. De La Torre, also from the entertainment world.
    De La Torre and Kim spend a lot of their time creating storyboards for mission proposal books, which create visual aids for mission planners and can be the length of a short novel. De La Torre worked on the 2004 launch of the Rosetta, the first probe to land on a comet, by using Hollywood filmmaking and matte painting technique to visualize the operation.
    NASA&#39;s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) released a set of &quot;travel posters&quot; depicting various cosmic destinations. This poster shows Mars as a habitable world. The posters -- the brainchild of The Studio, the design and strategy team at JPL -- are a way to celebrate the discovery of planets. JPL visual strategist David Delgado says of the designs: &quot;All of these far off places are hard to get to, but they are there. The immediate thought was, if we could go there someday, what would it be like?&quot;
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Mars, illustrated by Invisible Creature -- NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) released a set of "travel posters" depicting various cosmic destinations. This poster shows Mars as a habitable world. The posters -- the brainchild of The Studio, the design and strategy team at JPL -- are a way to celebrate the discovery of planets.
    Once every 175 years Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune align. NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://voyager.jpl.nasa.gov/science/planetary.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Voyager mission&lt;/a&gt; was designed to take advantage of this alignment in the late 1970s and the 1980s.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Grand Tour, illustrated by Invisible Creature -- Once every 175 years Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune align. NASA's Voyager mission was designed to take advantage of this alignment in the late 1970s and the 1980s.
    Enceladus&#39; icy jets have a pivotal role in creating Saturn&#39;s E-ring. Other findings from &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/main/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;NASA&#39;s Cassini &lt;/a&gt;mission show strong evidence of a global ocean and hydrothermal activity beyond Earth.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Enceladus, illustrated by Invisible Creature -- Enceladus' icy jets have a pivotal role in creating Saturn's E-ring. Other findings from NASA's Cassini mission show strong evidence of a global ocean and hydrothermal activity beyond Earth.
    Ceres is the closest dwarf planet to the Sun and the largest object in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Could the planet be a future rest stop enroute to Jupiter?
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Ceres, illustrated by Liz Barrios De La Torre -- Ceres is the closest dwarf planet to the Sun and the largest object in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Could the planet be a future rest stop enroute to Jupiter?
    There&#39;s no place like home. &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.nasa.gov/earth-science/missions/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;NASA&#39;s earth science missions&lt;/a&gt; study our planet as a whole system -- to understand how it&#39;s changing.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Earth, illustrated by Joby Harris -- There's no place like home. NASA's earth science missions study our planet as a whole system -- to understand how it's changing.
    This poster imagines the &quot;best&quot; vantage point on Venus, to spot the &lt;a href=&quot;http://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/transit/catalog/MercuryCatalog.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mercury Transit&lt;/a&gt; -- or when Mercury comes between the Sun and Earth.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Venus, illustrated by Jessie Kawata -- This poster imagines the "best" vantage point on Venus, to spot the Mercury Transit -- or when Mercury comes between the Sun and Earth.
    Titan, Saturn&#39;s largest moon, has a surface shaped by rivers and lakes of liquid ethane and methane. In this depiction, visitors could paddle through the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/content/exploring-the-depths-of-titan-s-seas&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kraken Mare.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Titan, illustrated by Joby Harris -- Titan, Saturn's largest moon, has a surface shaped by rivers and lakes of liquid ethane and methane. In this depiction, visitors could paddle through the Kraken Mare.
    Jupiter&#39;s icy moon &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-s-europa-mission-begins-with-selection-of-science-instruments&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Europa&lt;/a&gt; is believed to conceal a global ocean of salty liquid water twice the volume of Earth&#39;s oceans.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Europa, illustrated by Liz Barrios De La Torre -- Jupiter's icy moon Europa is believed to conceal a global ocean of salty liquid water twice the volume of Earth's oceans.
    In 1995, scientists discovered 51 Pegasi b. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://exep.jpl.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;exoplanet&lt;/a&gt; is about half the mass of Jupiter.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    In 1995, scientists discovered 51 Pegasi b. The exoplanet is about half the mass of Jupiter.
    HD 40307 g is an exoplanet located 42 light-years away. Its gravity would be at least twice as strong as it is on Earth.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    HD 40307 g, illustrated by Invisible Creature -- HD 40307 g is an exoplanet located 42 light-years away. Its gravity would be at least twice as strong as it is on Earth.
    The extrasolar planet &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/01/09/travel/nasa-vacation-posters/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kepler-16b&lt;/a&gt; is billed as the &quot;land of two suns&quot; for the twin orbs that shine down on it.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Kepler-16b, illustrated by Joby Harris -- The extrasolar planet Kepler-16b is billed as the "land of two suns" for the twin orbs that shine down on it.
    Kepler-186f orbits a cooler, redder sun. The discovery of Kepler-186f was a step in finding worlds with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/ames/kepler/nasas-kepler-discovers-first-earth-size-planet-in-the-habitable-zone-of-another-star&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;similar characteristics to Earth&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Kepler-186f, illustrated by Joby Harris -- Kepler-186f orbits a cooler, redder sun. The discovery of Kepler-186f was a step in finding worlds with similar characteristics to Earth.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://planetquest.jpl.nasa.gov/exoplanettravelbureau&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;PSO-J318.5-22&lt;/a&gt; belongs to a special class of free-floating planets, called rogue. They wander alone in the galaxy and do not orbit a parent star. The planets glow faintly from the heat of their formation until they cool down completely.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    PSO-J318.5-22, illustrated by Joby Harris -- PSO-J318.5-22 belongs to a special class of free-floating planets, called rogue. They wander alone in the galaxy and do not orbit a parent star. The planets glow faintly from the heat of their formation until they cool down completely.
    Is this the most incredible light show in the solar system? &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2007/29mar_bigauroras/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jupiter&#39;s auroras&lt;/a&gt; are hundreds of times more powerful than Earth&#39;s. This poster depicts the Jovian cloudscape.
    Photos: Cosmic destinations
    Jupiter, illustrated by Invisible Creature -- Is this the most incredible light show in the solar system? Jupiter's auroras are hundreds of times more powerful than Earth's. This poster depicts the Jovian cloudscape.
    As she quizzed the scientists, helping her create the visuals, it prompted them to ask questions about the comet's surface that they hadn't fully considered. Would there be geysers or caves? What was the surface like? They knew it was porous, but not like a sponge. They described at as more like "pancakes cooking," De La Torre recalls.
    "So I went and literally made pancakes, and took photos of the texture," she says. "It actually ended up being pretty accurate when [the probe] arrived."
    The Studio's reach extends far beyond the JPL campus. While its role is primarily to assist JPL's missions, it also exists to tell the laboratory's stories to the public.
    This mostly happens through immersive installations. In 2014, Delgado and Goods designed "Metamorphosis," a model of a comet in Brooklyn -- complete with a realistic tail of water vapor -- celebrating the Rosetta's decade-long mission.
    The steel sculpture, which is about nine feet tall and 12 feet long, glows to mimic how real comets reflect the sun's light. Shoots of vapor combine with dust to create the comet's tail.
    &#39;Solar canopy&#39; turns sunlight into electricity and art
    'Solar canopy' turns sunlight into electricity and art
    The Studio also created a "sound experience" called Orbit Pavilion, in which visitors enter a huge model of a seashell. Inside, trajectory data of NASA satellites is paired with sounds that move across the inside of the shell, producing an effect similar to that of jets flying overhead.
    Delgado and Goods came up with the idea for Orbit Pavilion at NASA's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex, a California observatory that communicates with spacecraft orbiting the Earth and those in the far reaches of our solar system.
    "You get out (to the complex) and there's this issue of perception, because you know that there's a huge amount of dataflow going back and forth. But it's just perfectly quiet and you have no idea what is happening," Delgado says. This led the pair to think, "What if you could listen to where these spacecraft are?"
    Inside the Orbit Pavilion, visitors can hear the sounds of different NASA satellites the sky the same way you might hear a jet fly over your house.
    Inside the Orbit Pavilion, visitors can hear the sounds of different NASA satellites the sky the same way you might hear a jet fly over your house.
    But one of the Studio's most affecting works is one of its smallest: a hole drilled into a grain of sand. The grain was supposed to represent the Milky Way, while the hole symbolized the area of our galaxy in which our planet -- and planets around other stars -- are found.
    After Goods displayed the project under a microscope, he recalls an astrophysicist coming to take a look.
    "This guy gets to point Hubble at things," Goods says. "He looked down (at the sand), he looked up and he looked in my eyes and said 'You reminded me why I work here.'"
    The Studio team's position is a rare one. Very few research institutions have such a robust art and design facility. But even amid uncertain government funding for scientific research, the JPL continues to stand behind the Studio's essential role at the lab.
    "We recognize the value of communicating, both externally to tell the story, and internally to help with the missions," says JPL's deputy director, Lieutenant General Larry James.
    "I think one of the key things about JPL is that we have such an incredible story to communicate. When you look at all the amazing missions -- to Mars, to Saturn, to Jupiter, humanity's first interstellar spacecraft with Voyager -- you want to communicate that well. You want to communicate that uniquely to the public, and (the Studio) absolutely help us do that."
    "JPL is all about being on the edge of possibility," Goods says.
    And that's where the Studio is firmly ensconced: on the border of what has been done, and what's never even been imagined -- until they imagine it first.