The end of SWAG? Why investors are changing the way they spend

By Kenny Schachter

Updated 12:09 PM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

Art dealer, collector and writer Kenny Schachter recently curated a selection of 15 cars from his personal collection at Design Miami/ Basel. Schachter has been building his collection for 15 years.
Art dealer, collector and writer Kenny Schachter recently curated a selection of 15 cars from his personal collection at Design Miami/ Basel. Schachter has been building his collection for 15 years.
In 2005 Schachter collaborated with architect Zaha Hadid on the Z-Car. She also worked on the Z-boat with him in 2012.
In 2005 Schachter collaborated with architect Zaha Hadid on the Z-Car. She also worked on the Z-boat with him in 2012.
Originally from Long Island, Schachter is also an art dealer, operating out of Rove Projects in London, where he currently lives.
Originally from Long Island, Schachter is also an art dealer, operating out of Rove Projects in London, where he currently lives.
Schachter is also known for his strong opinions regarding the art world. He has written for the likes of The Observer and Hunger Magazine, and has a regular column for ArtNet.
Schachter is also known for his strong opinions regarding the art world. He has written for the likes of The Observer and Hunger Magazine, and has a regular column for ArtNet.
His installation at Design Miami/Basel, titled &quot;MANUAL,&quot; sought to celebrate the car as &quot;a universal icon of design and a symbol of freedom and mobility, even now as they are sometimes seen as bear traps and icemelting instruments,&quot; according to the fair.
His installation at Design Miami/Basel, titled "MANUAL," sought to celebrate the car as "a universal icon of design and a symbol of freedom and mobility, even now as they are sometimes seen as bear traps and icemelting instruments," according to the fair.
Each handmade car was part of a small run. They offer an, &quot;unparalleled glimpse into the decades from the 1950s through 1990s before concerns shifted from individuality and uniqueness in auto manufacturing to generic automation.&quot;
Each handmade car was part of a small run. They offer an, "unparalleled glimpse into the decades from the 1950s through 1990s before concerns shifted from individuality and uniqueness in auto manufacturing to generic automation."
Kenny Schachter is an art curator and commentator. The views expressed here are the author's own.

(CNN)Would you pay nearly $30 million for a chair; granted, a brown leather and wood, comfy thing with lacquered swirls? That's was happened when Eileen Gray's "Dragons" armchair dating from 1917-1919 fetched nearly 21.9 million euros ($28 million) on an estimate of up to 3 million euros at a Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé auction at Christie's in 2009. The piece stands as the world's most valuable work of contemporary design. Careful with your crumbs!

There's a blistering swirl of interest in the financial outcomes of various collecting categories including art, classic cars and design of late. From collector Yusaku Maezawa's recent acquisition of a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $110.5 million to the purchase of a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO for $38 million in 2014, we are in an age of collecting kookiness. Yet there is a reason: There are more people looking at, writing about, making and buying art and design than ever before.
New traditions: Japan's 700-year-old 'oke' craft gets a modern makeover
According to the 2017 Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, the art market generated $56.6 billion in sales in 2016, down 11% from the year before. In the same year, the car market was estimated at $10 billion by the Historic Automobile Group International (HAGI). In the days of money mania, there are even financial indexes on Porsches and Ferraris.
Though no hard data is available, I'd gather the overall design market is worth substantially less. However, as an alternative to parking cash, investing in art, design and cars has never smelled better.
    In 2009, Eileen Gray's "Dragons" armchair sold for $28 million at a Christie's auction.
    In 2009, Eileen Gray's "Dragons" armchair sold for $28 million at a Christie's auction.
    SWAG (silver, wine, art and gold), the so-called passion investments, should be updated to CAD (cars, art, design). But can you trade with equal opportunities for return amongst these categories?
    Since art came off the walls of caves it's been coveted. Collecting, I'd suggest, is not simply an obsession: it's genetically programmed. Hunting and gathering is part of the human condition.
    The bleak storm of social, political and economic uncertainly only adds to the desirability and safe-haven status of art. And why not art and beautifully rendered objects to help cope? A study at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London found that exposure to visual art and live music in a trauma and orthopedic ward translated into shorter hospital stays and less medication for patients. That's not to mention the potential for a monetary return on your investment: the prospect should make you feel better and at least financially healthier.

    Where the money's going

    The Oct Design Museum by Chinese architectural firm Studio Pei-Zhu, in Shenzhen. The interior features a continuous white curved surface designed to prevent shadows.
    The Oct Design Museum by Chinese architectural firm Studio Pei-Zhu, in Shenzhen. The interior features a continuous white curved surface designed to prevent shadows.
    Billionaire Chinese businessman Lu Jun asked 20 of the world&#39;s leading architects and artists to design buildings for Sifang Art Park. This building was designed by New York architect Steven Holl and houses the main art collection.
    Billionaire Chinese businessman Lu Jun asked 20 of the world's leading architects and artists to design buildings for Sifang Art Park. This building was designed by New York architect Steven Holl and houses the main art collection.
    The San-He Residence in Sifang Art Park was designed by Chinese architect Wang Shu. It was inspired by a traditional Chinese courtyard house.
    The San-He Residence in Sifang Art Park was designed by Chinese architect Wang Shu. It was inspired by a traditional Chinese courtyard house.
    This house by Spanish architects Luis M Mansilla and Emilio Tunon creates the illusion of being outside in a forest clearing while indoors.
    This house by Spanish architects Luis M Mansilla and Emilio Tunon creates the illusion of being outside in a forest clearing while indoors.
    The Long Museum West Bund, in Shanghai, was designed by architect Liu Yichun of Shanghai firm Atelier Deshaus. It is owned by billionaire Chinese businessman Liu Yiqian and his wife, Wang Wei, who paid more than $170 million in November, 2015, for a painting by artist Modigliani.
    The Long Museum West Bund, in Shanghai, was designed by architect Liu Yichun of Shanghai firm Atelier Deshaus. It is owned by billionaire Chinese businessman Liu Yiqian and his wife, Wang Wei, who paid more than $170 million in November, 2015, for a painting by artist Modigliani.
    The Red Brick Art Museum, on the outskirts of Beijing, is funded by property developer Yan Shijie.
    The Red Brick Art Museum, on the outskirts of Beijing, is funded by property developer Yan Shijie.
    While beautiful, the building remains largely empty of art. It was designed by Beijing architect, Dong Yugan.
    While beautiful, the building remains largely empty of art. It was designed by Beijing architect, Dong Yugan.
    &quot;Many architects have developed and transformed their practices due to the way they have worked on museums,&quot; says Jeffrey Johnson, architect and director of Columbia University&#39;s China Megacities Lab. &quot;It&#39;s a very significant building type.&quot;
    "Many architects have developed and transformed their practices due to the way they have worked on museums," says Jeffrey Johnson, architect and director of Columbia University's China Megacities Lab. "It's a very significant building type."
    The Museum of Handcraft Paper in a remote part of Yunan Province resembles a micro-village. The complex is made of several asymmetrical structures and was designed by Beijing-based Trace Architecture Office.
    The Museum of Handcraft Paper in a remote part of Yunan Province resembles a micro-village. The complex is made of several asymmetrical structures and was designed by Beijing-based Trace Architecture Office.
    The M WOODS Museum in Beijing&#39;s 798 Art District was founded by young local collectors Lin Han and Wanwan Lei and houses mainly contemporary art.
    The M WOODS Museum in Beijing's 798 Art District was founded by young local collectors Lin Han and Wanwan Lei and houses mainly contemporary art.
    The museum was founded by by Chinese-Indonesian businessman Budi Tek, and designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto.
    The museum was founded by by Chinese-Indonesian businessman Budi Tek, and designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto.
    The Rain Room exhibition by the artists Random International.
    The Rain Room exhibition by the artists Random International.
    The Today Art Museum in Beijing was founded by businessman Zhang Baoquan. An old industrial boiler house, the building was transformed into a museum by Chinese architect Wang Hui.
    The Today Art Museum in Beijing was founded by businessman Zhang Baoquan. An old industrial boiler house, the building was transformed into a museum by Chinese architect Wang Hui.
    The interior of the Today Art Museum in Beijing.
    The interior of the Today Art Museum in Beijing.
    The Rockbund, Shanghai, is one of China&#39;s better-known private art museums. It is housed in an old art-deco building carefully renovated for its owners by British architect David Chipperfield.
    The Rockbund, Shanghai, is one of China's better-known private art museums. It is housed in an old art-deco building carefully renovated for its owners by British architect David Chipperfield.
    The Yinchuan Museum of Contemporary Art was designed by Chinese architects, we architech anonymous (waa). Yinchuan is an industrial city in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, northwest China.
    The Yinchuan Museum of Contemporary Art was designed by Chinese architects, we architech anonymous (waa). Yinchuan is an industrial city in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, northwest China.
    The museum lies next to the Yellow River and was funded by MinSheng Real Estate Development.
    The museum lies next to the Yellow River and was funded by MinSheng Real Estate Development.
    In the 30 years I've been curating, teaching, and dealing art, cars and design (and writing on the markets, and making art too), the two biggest changes I've witnessed are the meteoric rise of Asia in Western post-war art- and design- buying (importing a classic car into is a mission fraught with red tape), and Instagram.
    Instagram, by default, has changed how art is experienced, exploding geographic boundaries reflecting the global way we think and live. Connecting users by shared interests, Instagram transcends hierarchies and democratizes the way information is accessed and processed. When Instagram is eventually monetized as a transactional platform for art (already well underway) they may be able to devour a chunk of the art world the way Amazon just swallowed Whole Foods.
    Hong Kong&#39;s M+ Museum examines Asia&#39;s shifting design objectives
    Hong Kong's M+ Museum examines Asia's shifting design objectives
    Per a 2016 report by Larry's List, a Hong Kong-based art market research firm, there were 317 privately founded contemporary art museums in the world. South Korea had the highest number, at 45, behind the US with 43. (China weighed in at 26, but I can assure you that number will triple in the next five years or less. Watch.)
    There is also a shift underway in auction activity by Sotheby's, Christie's and even Phillips and Bonhams angling for market share in the gradually opening (though still tightly controlled) Chinese playing field. That Poly Auction, the largest Chinese auction house, is owned by the state puts competitors at a disadvantage. The prohibitive restrictions on the movements of currency outside China is holding back further explosive growth, but I'd also wager that doesn't last.

    Swimming with the sharks

    Art seems to have developed a reputation as an unregulated market. This is not the case. In the United States, for example, the Uniform Commercial Code -- general statuary provisions that apply to fraud, misrepresentation and authenticity issues -- governs commercial transactions of any nature.
    But while you're not altogether standing with your pants down in the aisles of an auction house, be warned: you are dealing with sharks far more ferocious than one suspended in formaldehyde in the vitrine of a Damien Hirst, so beware.
    The art world: A load of 'Monkey Business'?
    Collecting anything is a slow-burning, incremental process entailing the gradual accrual of information and knowledge. The ability to discern aesthetic wheat from chaff is a lifelong trek called connoisseurship.
    I believe every participant, of any stripe, who has succeeded in the art market comes from a point of love. From Larry Gagosian, who runs one of the world's most successful gallery empires, to Patrick Seguin, one of the foremost dealers of 20th century design, no one enters these fields with the sole desire to make money.
    Follow your passion not your purse. There is no way to approach these fields and not get run over (steamrolled may be a more apt description) other than through diligence, prudence and care.
    And remember to always check your rearview mirror!