(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed reporters on-camera for the first time in eight days. Senate Republicans plan to release health care details this week, but Spicer said he is unsure if Trump has seen the bill.
--There's a sense of increasing secrecy around the White House and Senate. This is why you should care.
-- Otto Warmbier's high school graduation speech is circulating across social media after his family confirmed his death, less than a week after coming home to the United States from detention in North Korea.
-- It's so hot in the West that some planes can't even fly.
-- There's a big runoff election happening in Georgia today. Democrats are hoping for their first big win of the Trump era.
-- A Russian fighter jet flew "erratically" within 5 feet of a US Air Force spy plane in the Baltic Sea area, according to a US official.
-- President Trump's nominee for FBI director, Christopher Wray, removed a line in his online bio that showed him at odds with the Russian government.
-- Cases of Legionnaires' disease among newborns are raising questions about water births.
-- A 12-year-old girl came out as lesbian to her Mormon church.
--The world got its first peek at the Boeing 797 at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday.
-- It's time to stock up on those boxes of tissues. NBC announced the date "This is Us" returns for its sophomore season on NBC.
-- A US fighter jet shot down a drone in Syria, two officials told CNN. It's the third downing of a pro-regime aircraft this month.
-- Today is World Refugee Day. There are more than 20 million refugees around the globe, and more than half of them are children. These American kids want the refugees to know they're not forgotten.