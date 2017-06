(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed reporters on-camera for the first time in eight days. Senate Republicans plan to release health care details this week, but Spicer said he is unsure if Trump has seen the bill.

--There's a sense of increasing secrecy around the White House and Senate. This is why you should care

-- Otto Warmbier's high school graduation speech is circulating across social media after his family confirmed his death, less than a week after coming home to the United States from detention in North Korea.

-- It's so hot in the West that some planes can't even fly

-- There's a big runoff election happening in Georgia today. Democrats are hoping for their first big win of the Trump era.

-- President Trump's nominee for FBI director, Christopher Wray, removed a line in his online bio that showed him at odds with the Russian government.

-- Cases of Legionnaires' disease among newborns are raising questions about water births.

-- A 12-year-old girl came out as lesbian to her Mormon church.

--The world got its first peek at the Boeing 797 at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday.

-- It's time to stock up on those boxes of tissues. NBC announced the date "This is Us" returns for its sophomore season on NBC.

-- A US fighter jet shot down a drone in Syria , two officials told CNN. It's the third downing of a pro-regime aircraft this month.