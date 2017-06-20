Police find hidden trove of Nazi artifacts behind secret door

Story highlights Some 75 artifacts, including a bust of Hitler, were found in a secret room

After World War II, many Nazis fleeing prosecution settled quietly in Argentina

(CNN) Behind a bookshelf and through a hidden door in a Buenos Aires, Argentina, suburb, police have discovered a dusty, secret room holding a massive trove of Nazi-era artifacts.

Among the 75 items in this personal museum are framed handguns with the Nazi insignia, daggers, war medals, trophies and a large embossed bust of Adolf Hitler.

An investigation into art trafficking led police earlier this month to what the country's Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, called the "largest apprehension of archeological and Nazi pieces of our history."

A police video of the seizure, released Monday, shows officers enter a small room, push a large bookshelf out of the way and pass through a secret door -- where the artifacts were kept from human touch.

"We found the objects in glass casings in a room, absolutely inaccessible to anyone," said Marcelo El Haibe, Inspector Commissary with the Cultural Heritage Protection of Argentina's Federal Police in a statement.

Police show a bust relief portrait of Adolf Hitler at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires on June 16.

