Story highlights Police have said they are not investigating the slaying as a hate crime

The attack happened during Ramadan, raising concerns in the Muslim community

(CNN) A Muslim teenager is missing and believed dead after she was abducted by a man as she and her friends were walking to a suburban Virginia mosque for Ramadan prayers, police said.

A body of a young woman, who authorities believe to be Nabra Hassanen, 17, was found Sunday in a pond in Sterling, Virginia, police said.

The same day police arrested a 22-year-old Sterling man after a traffic stop and charged him with her murder, said Tawny Wright, spokeswoman for Fairfax County Police.

Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner to make a final determination of the girl's identity and how she died before releasing her name, Wright said. But a statement sent to CNN from the Virginia Lt. Governor's office said that "detectives and relatives believe the body found is Nabra Hassanen."

While the episode has shaken the local Muslim community, Fairfax police say they are not investigating the girl's killing as a hate crime.

