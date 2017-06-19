Breaking News

NASA's Kepler mission finds 10 Earth-size exoplanets, 209 others

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 2:04 PM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NASA&#39;s Kepler space telescope team has identified 219 more planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and in the habitable zone of their stars.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
NASA's Kepler space telescope team has identified 219 more planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and in the habitable zone of their stars.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
Welcome to the KELT-9 system. The host star is a hot, rapidly rotating A-type star that is about 2.5 times more massive and almost twice as hot as our sun. The hot star blasts its nearby planet KELT-9b with massive amounts of radiation, leading to a daylight temperature of 7800 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter that most stars and only 2000 degrees cooler than the sun.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Welcome to the KELT-9 system. The host star is a hot, rapidly rotating A-type star that is about 2.5 times more massive and almost twice as hot as our sun. The hot star blasts its nearby planet KELT-9b with massive amounts of radiation, leading to a daylight temperature of 7800 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter that most stars and only 2000 degrees cooler than the sun.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
This artist&#39;s concept shows OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb, a planet orbiting an incredibly faint star 13,000 light-years away from us. It is an &quot;iceball&quot; planet with temperatures reaching minus-400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's concept shows OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb, a planet orbiting an incredibly faint star 13,000 light-years away from us. It is an "iceball" planet with temperatures reaching minus-400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
LHS 1140b is located in the liquid water habitable zone surrounding its host star, a small, faint red star named LHS 1140. The planet weighs about 6.6 times the mass of Earth and is shown passing in front of LHS 1140. Depicted in blue is the atmosphere the planet may have retained.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
LHS 1140b is located in the liquid water habitable zone surrounding its host star, a small, faint red star named LHS 1140. The planet weighs about 6.6 times the mass of Earth and is shown passing in front of LHS 1140. Depicted in blue is the atmosphere the planet may have retained.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
An artist&#39;s concept image of the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f. Of the seven exoplanets discovered orbiting the ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, this one may be the most suitable for life. It is similar in size to Earth, is a little cooler than Earth&#39;s temperature and is in the habitable zone of the star, meaning liquid water (and even oceans) could be on the surface. The proximity of the star gives the sky a salmon hue, and the other planets are so close that they appear in the sky, much like our own moon.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artist's concept image of the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f. Of the seven exoplanets discovered orbiting the ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, this one may be the most suitable for life. It is similar in size to Earth, is a little cooler than Earth's temperature and is in the habitable zone of the star, meaning liquid water (and even oceans) could be on the surface. The proximity of the star gives the sky a salmon hue, and the other planets are so close that they appear in the sky, much like our own moon.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
Artist&#39;s conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Artist's conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
This artist&#39;s impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
This artist&#39;s impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
An artist&#39;s rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artist's rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
This artist&#39;s impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker&#39;s home planet Tatooine in &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine in "Star Wars."
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
This artist&#39;s conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun&#39;s closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun's closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet&#39;s surface.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet's surface.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
Kepler new planet candidatesexoplanets gallery KELT-9 systemexoplanets gallery OGLE01 exoplanets galleryexoplanet TRAPPIST-1fbinary system three giant planets04 new exoplanet 082401 new exoplanet 0824exoplanets gallery 0725Kepler K2 mission 100 new planetsthree planet star system 01 Kepler-1647bexpoplanets 1 hd106906bexoplanets 10 kepler 10bexoplanets 9 tatooineexoplanets 8 kepler 421 bexoplanets 7 cluster planetsexoplanets 6 red dwarf planetsexoplanets 3 kepler 186fexoplanets 5 kepler 69cexoplanets 3 kepler 444 systemexoplanets 2 kepler 452 b

Story highlights

  • Kepler has now identified 4,034 planet candidates, with 2,335 confirmed as exoplanets
  • Ten of the planets are potentially rocky and similar to the size of Earth

(CNN)The NASA Kepler mission has discovered 219 more exoplanets, including 10 Earth-size planets, program scientist Mario Perez said Monday at NASA's Ames Research Center in California.

Ten of the planets are potentially rocky, close to the size of Earth and within the habitable zone of the stars they orbit -- meaning they could support liquid water on their surface, Perez explained.
"The Kepler data set is unique, as it is the only one containing a population of these near-Earth analogs: planets with roughly the same size and orbit as Earth," he said.
    With the addition of this latest release, Kepler has now identified 4,034 planet candidates, and 2,335 of them have been confirmed as exoplanets. The mission has also found 50 candidates similar in size to Earth, with more than 30 of them confirmed.
    Of the 10 newly discovered Earth-size planets, one is the closest to Earth in size and the distance to its host star. But researchers don't know much more than that.
    Read More
    In comparison, our solar system looks like it has three planets in the habitable zone of the sun: Mars, Venus and Earth. "I would only want to live on one of those," said Susan Thompson, a Kepler research scientist.

    Discoveries to date

    This new data from the Kepler mission also suggest that within the "family tree" of exoplanets found, the smaller ones fall into two distinct sizes: Earth-like planets and super-Earths, and gaseous mini-Neptunes.
    This sharpens the dividing line between potentially habitable planets and those that are inhospitable to life as we know it, the researchers said. Before Kepler, the population of exoplanets was largely expected to be full of Jupiter-size planets. Now, we know that exoplanets can be cold gas giants, hot Jupiters, ocean worlds, ice giants, lava worlds and rocky planets.
    This sketch illustrates a family tree of exoplanets.
    This sketch illustrates a family tree of exoplanets.
    The final catalog of planet candidates will help researchers discover how many planets in the galaxy are Earth-like.
    With this new data, the catalog suggests that about half of the exoplanets in our galaxy are either gaseous, with no surface, or have such a heavy atmosphere that life as we know it would not be possible. But Kepler's ability to find and confirm exoplanets and rocky Earth-size planets also provides candidates for future observation by space telescopes.
    This is the final catalog detailing exoplanet candidates and confirmations from Kepler's survey taken during the first four years observing part of the constellation Cygnus. The researchers also believe it to be the most detailed catalog of exoplanet candidates.
    "It feels like a bit like the end of an era, but actually, I see it as a new beginning," Thompson said. "It's amazing, the things that Kepler has found. It has shown us these terrestrial worlds, and we still have all of this work to do to really understand how common Earths are in the galaxy. I am really excited to see what people are going to do with this catalog."
    What is an exoplanet?
    What is an exoplanet?

      JUST WATCHED

      What is an exoplanet?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What is an exoplanet? 01:18
    The news comes during the Kepler Science Conference and NASA's Kepler exoplanet week, to celebrate the successes of these missions and the scientists who have made exoplanet discoveries possible.
    Since launching in 2009, Kepler has been watching more than 200,000 stars in one part of the sky to determine exoplanet candidates, based on the slight dimming of light emitted by stars when potential planets pass across them.
    For the first four years, Kepler observed part of the constellation Cygnus. Like other missions that have outlived their expected lifespan, Kepler broadened its search in 2014 to include other parts of our galaxy and has been taking in data ever since. This turned into the K2 mission.
    This diagram illustrates how planets are assembled and sorted into two distinct size classes.
    This diagram illustrates how planets are assembled and sorted into two distinct size classes.
    The goal has been to discover more Earth-like planets in the habitable zone of a star, where water can pool on the surface of a planet and potentially support life.
    These planets are usually 1.6 times the size of Earth, with rocky terrain.
    Although the Kepler mission has yet to fulfill one of its goals, which is determining the fraction of sun-like stars hosting Earth-like planets in our galaxy, these data will help astronomers determine that number in the next few years, the researchers said.
    And the researchers are ecstatic that the survey produced 50 exoplanet candidates similar in size to Earth.
    The Kepler mission will end in October, but the team will leave data measurements for the scientific community as a way to pass the baton to future missions.

    Future missions

    These other missions -- such as TESS, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, in 2018 and the James Webb Space Telescope later on -- will continue the search for life beyond Earth.
    Newly discovered &#39;super-Earth&#39; may be the &#39;most exciting exoplanet&#39;
    Newly discovered 'super-Earth' may be the 'most exciting exoplanet'
    Like Kepler, TESS will use a transit method for observing planets as they pass in front of their parent stars. But while Kepler looked at one portion of the sky for stars that were farther away for a longer time, TESS will observe the entire sky and focus on the brightest and closest stars. Each star will be observed for 30 days.
    The James Webb Space Telescope, however, is capable of observing large exoplanets and detecting starlight filtered through their atmosphere, which will enable scientists to determine the atmospheric composition of the planets and analyze them for the presence of gases that can create a biological ecosystem.
    The K2 mission, which began in 2014, is extending Kepler's legacy to new parts of the sky and new fields of study, adding to NASA's "arc of discovery."
    It has enough fuel to keep identifying candidates until summer 2018 and is helping bridge the gap between Kepler and TESS by identifying targets for the James Webb Space Telescope to observe.
    The James Webb Space Telescope will be able to look at targets discovered by K2 in some detail, and it will be able to focus on at least 10 exoplanets in great detail. In about a decade, NASA's Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope, or WFIRST, will be able to image these planets for the first time.
    "I'm looking forward to 2030s," said Courtney Dressing, NASA Sagan Fellow. "We can imagine the day where we actually take direct images of planets like the Earth in the habitable zone of sun-like stars."