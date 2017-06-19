Case against ex-University of Cincinnati officer goes to jury

Story highlights This is the second time Tensing has stood trial

A jury could not come to agreement last November and the judge declared a mistrial

(CNN) A Cincinnati jury began deliberations Monday in the retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot a motorist during a traffic stop.

Ray Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. He testified that his left arm was trapped inside Samuel DuBose's moving vehicle on July 19, 2015, and he had to shoot DuBose because he feared for his life.

"He [Dubose] elected to start that car put it into gear and take off with Ray Tensing's arm trapped inside it," Tensing's attorney, Stew Mathews, told the jury in closing arguments. "I submit to you that is a threat to his life and to his well-being."

Prosecutors broke down body camera video frame-by-frame to rebut Tensing's claim that he was being dragged down the street.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger told the jury Tensing made a tactical error when he reached his left arm inside DuBose's car and then escalated the problem by firing his weapon.

