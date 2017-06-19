Photos: Life in space: Soon to be a reality? Zipping to the moon with SpaceX – Spaceship company SpaceX, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is taking two thrill seekers on a trip around the moon in 2018. It's not the first exciting feat for the pioneering firm: in 2017, it successfully launched a used rocket, the Dragon (pictured), into space. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Life in space: Soon to be a reality? Contour Crafting on Mars – Behrokh Khoshnevis, a professor in engineering at the University of Southern California, invented the 3D-printing technology Contour Crafting. He's been working with NASA on the possibility of building a colony on Mars since 2011 and believes that humans can soon do so using the method. Hide Caption 2 of 6

Photos: Life in space: Soon to be a reality? The Space Exploration Architecture and Clouds Architecture Office took home first prize for their "Ice House" design in NASA's 2015 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge. Hide Caption 3 of 6

Photos: Life in space: Soon to be a reality? Riding an elevator into space with Obayashi Corporation – Japanese construction company Obayashi Corporation has been working on a space elevator concept, which would take passengers on a ride into space on a cable made of diamonds. Their researchers believe that advances in carbon nanotechnology could make a space elevator possible as soon as 2030. Hide Caption 4 of 6

Photos: Life in space: Soon to be a reality? Flying with Virgin Galactic – Virgin Galactic, headed by British tycoon Richard Branson, is racing to become the first major private space tourism company. In 2016, it unveiled the SpaceShipTwo, envisioned to travel 50 miles above the earth's surface. No flying dates have been set, however. Hide Caption 5 of 6