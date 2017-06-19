Breaking News

Life in space: Soon to be a reality?

By Andrea Lo, CNN

Updated 4:53 AM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

Spaceship company SpaceX, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is taking two thrill seekers on a trip around the moon in 2018. It&#39;s not the first exciting feat for the pioneering firm: in 2017, it successfully launched a used rocket, the Dragon (pictured), into space.
Behrokh Khoshnevis, a professor in engineering at the University of Southern California, invented the 3D-printing technology Contour Crafting. He&#39;s been working with NASA on the possibility of building a colony on Mars since 2011 and believes that humans can soon do so using the method.
The Space Exploration Architecture and Clouds Architecture Office took home first prize for their &quot;Ice House&quot; design in NASA&#39;s 2015 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge.
Japanese construction company Obayashi Corporation has been working on a space elevator concept, which would take passengers on a ride into space on a cable made of diamonds. Their researchers believe that advances in carbon nanotechnology could make a space elevator possible as soon as 2030.
Virgin Galactic, headed by British tycoon Richard Branson, is racing to become the first major private space tourism company. In 2016, it unveiled the SpaceShipTwo, envisioned to travel 50 miles above the earth&#39;s surface. No flying dates have been set, however.
In April 2017, NASA revealed new evidence that the most likely places to find life beyond Earth are Jupiter&#39;s moon Europa or Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus. The Cassini spacecraft, pictured here, made the discovery. &quot;Enceladus is high on the list in the solar system for showing habitable conditions,&quot; said Hunter Waite, lead author of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.swri.org/press-release/swri-scientists-discover-evidence-habitable-region-within-saturns-moon-enceladus#.WO_K4fnyupo&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Enceladus study&lt;/a&gt;.
Revolutionary developments around the world might mean that life in space for the masses could soon become a reality.